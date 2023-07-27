The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST
FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA...WEST CENTRAL COCHISE AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA
CRUZ COUNTIES...

At 844 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elgin, or 22
miles southwest of Benson, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Sonoita and Elgin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 832 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saguaro
National Park East, or 17 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Pima County
through 900 PM MST...

At 824 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Saguaro National Park East, or 16 miles northeast of Davis-Monthan
Air Force Base, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Blowing dust is possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77

  • 0
The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77

Randy Meisner of the rock band the Eagles performing in Georgia in 1977. Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.

 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

(CNN) — Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.

“The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD),” the statement, posted on Thursday, read.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’” said the Eagles.

Meisner’s musical career began with Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band as their vocalist and bassist. He later joined country-rock band Poco as their original bass player in the 1960s before forming the Eagles in 1971 with the band’s original members, Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon.

Meisner contributed to some of the most iconic songs from the Eagles, including “Try and Love Again” and “Take it to the Limit,” and is credited for his work on albums including “Eagles,” “Desperado,” “On The Border,” “One of These Nights,” and “Hotel California.”

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 with the Eagles.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you