Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Winds have eased this afternoon however local areas of
westerly winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will
continue the rest of the afternoon.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in
difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham will host Eurovision 2023

"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham will host this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England alongside award-winning Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and TV personality Alesha Dixon, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced Wednesday.

Waddingham, who won an Emmy for her performance as football club owner Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ comedy, said in a statement that she has been an "avid (Eurovision) fan for years" and that hosting the contest is "a great privilege."

The trio will host the two live semifinals before popular talk show host and longtime Eurovision commentator Graham Norton joins them for the final on May 13, which the BBC said is expected to be watched by a global audience of 160 million.

"It's no secret how much I adore Eurovision," Norton said in the statement. "I truly believe it's the greatest show on earth and every year that I'm involved it's a huge honor. This year is even more special and I personally feel a big responsibility to make our Ukrainian colleagues proud."

Eurovision is traditionally hosted by the previous year's winner but Ukraine, which won in 2022 with the track "Stefania," performed by folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, cannot host due to its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The UK, which finished second in last year's competition with Sam Ryder's performance of "Space Man," was asked to host instead of Ukraine by the organizing European Broadcast Union (EBU).

Both the BBC and the city of Liverpool have committed to reflecting Ukrainian, as well as British, culture during this year's contest.

Waddingham added that it is a "great honor to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity."

The BBC also said Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko will be the Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool, appearing throughout the show, offering insights from Ukraine's commentary box, and hosting the opening ceremony live stream alongside British TV personality and Olympic gold medalist Sam Quek.

"It's always such a special event, uniting us all by music," Miroshnychenko said in a statement.

"I am delighted to be the commentary voice of Ukraine from Liverpool," he said, "bringing Eurovision fans, new and existing, all the action from the arena and no doubt some behind the scenes exclusives too!"

CNN's James Frater and Jessie Gretener contributed reporting.