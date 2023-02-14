 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 gets return date

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 gets return date

Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in Season 3 of "Ted Lasso."

 Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

The show so many love to love is returning in March.

It was announced Tuesday that the third season of "Ted Lasso" will debut on Wednesday, March 15.

"Moving to its new weekly Wednesday premiere, 'Ted Lasso' marks the first Apple TV+ series to launch mid-week," a press release for the series stated.

The sitcom, starring Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team, returns with a storyline in which "the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League."

A teaser for the new season also dropped in Tuesday, set to the song "I Still Believe" by Frank Turner.

The critically acclaimed series has won multiple awards Emmy Awards for outstanding comedy series and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Sudeikis.

