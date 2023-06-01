Swimfest provides free swimming lessons for kids 6 months to 14 years

Fourteen years ago, we launched our News 4 Tucson Lifesaver campaign after a record number of child drownings in Southern Arizona.
For this year’s Swimfest we’ve again partnered with the YMCA of Southern Arizona, and teamed up with area Fire Departments, Safe Kids of Pima County, Arizona Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, our business sponsors, and CPR2U to educate viewers on how they can prevent children from drowning. Sign up for classes here!
Lesson dates and times are:
- Thursday, June 1 at Lohse YMCA from 4 – 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 22 at Lighthouse YMCA from 4 – 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 13 at Ott Family YMCA from 4 – 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, August 3 at Lighthouse YMCA from 4 – 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, August 24 at Lohse YMCA from 4 – 6:30 p.m.
Every drowning is 100% preventable. Remember the A, B, C’s of Swim Safety: A=Active adult supervision, B=Barriers, and C=Classes (swim lessons for children and CPR lessons for adults.)
CPR2U will hold free CPR training. Click here to register.
To participate in our Lifesaver Coloring Contest, click here.
This year, be a News 4 Tucson Lifesaver, and help us eliminate childhood drownings.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE