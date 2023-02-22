 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Winds have eased this afternoon however local areas of
westerly winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will
continue the rest of the afternoon.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in
difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's daughter posts heartfelt message about missing him

Weslie Fowler paid a tribute to her adoptive father, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, in a TikTok video. Fowler and "tWitch" are pictured here in 2022 in Hollywood, California.

 Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

The daughter of Allison Holker has returned to TikTok to pay tribute to her adoptive father, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Weslie Fowler, 14, posted a video of showing her in the mirror holding a phone with a photo of Boss, who died in December at the age of 40.

The video was captioned, "I miss you." Audio of Mac Miller's song "Surf" can be heard playing.

Her mother - who also shares a 6-year-old son named Maddox and 3-year-old daughter named Zaia with Boss - commented on the video, writing "I love you babygirl always and forever."

Holker recently shared a video on her verified Instagram account to thank her supporters and honor her late husband's memory.

The family of five often appeared together for videos on social media.

