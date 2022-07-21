 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and
heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead
to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Shonka Dukureh, singer and 'Elvis' actress, dead at 44

  • 0
Shonka Dukureh, singer and 'Elvis' actress, dead at 44

Shonka Dukureh, a singer and actress who portrayed Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton in the recently released Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis," died Thursday, according to Nashville police.

 Warner Bros

Shonka Dukureh, a singer and actress who portrayed Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton in the recently released Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis," died Thursday, according to Nashville police.

She was 44.

Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville apartment that she shared with her two young children. No foul play was evident, police said.

Dukureh's role as Thornton, an R&B singer who was the first artist to record the song "Hound Dog," later made famous by Elvis Presley, was her first major film appearance.

She is featured on the "Elvis" soundtrack and appears in the music video for Doja Cat's song "Vegas," also from the movie's soundtrack. Additionally, Dukureh performed with Doja Cat during the Coachella music festival in April.

Dukureh reflected on her breakthrough role in "Elvis" in an interview she shared on Instagram last week, writing, "Gratefulness is where I live cuz my granny, gmama, momma, family modeled and instilled it in me. It isn't a posture of less than or crumbs scraping, but one that acknowledges good things aren't a guarantee and when we encounter them thankfulness, gratefulness is the least we can express."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you