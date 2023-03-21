 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Periods of south or southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lower elevations of Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Strong cross winds could affect high profile vehicles
along Interstate 10. Winds may create areas of blowing dust,
especially along Highway 86 west of Tucson and along
Interstate 10 between Willcox and the New Mexico state line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Shaquille O'Neal shares reason for his hospitalization

Shaquille O'Neal shares reason for his hospitalization

Shaquille O'Neal, here in February, is recovering from hip surgery.

 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

Shaquille O'Neal's followers were worried when they saw on social media that he was in a hospital bed.

Now the basketball star and game analyst has explained what has been going on -- with some light humor.

"To all the people who are concerned. First let me start off by saying thank you," O'Neal wrote in an Instagran post on Monday. "And lastly i am fine. Just had to get some BBL work done aka #hipreplacement. but yes i am fine no need to worry."

"BBL" is an acronym for "Brazilian butt lift."

Over the weekend, O'Neal had posted a photo of himself on Twitter in which he was hooked up to machines in a hospital bed, sparking concern.

"i'm always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker miss y'all," the tweet from the Hall of Famer read.

O'Neal has been an NBA analyst for Turner Sports (which is owned by CNN's parent company) for more than a dozen years.

