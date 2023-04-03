 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New
Mexico line.

* TIMING...11 AM MST this morning until 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for
motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Shania Twain calls for equal pay and more diversity in country music

  • 0
Shania Twain calls for equal pay and more diversity in country music

Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday.

 Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

Shania Twian is standing up for others in country music.

The legendary star in the genre used her acceptance speech for the Equal Play Award at Sunday's CMT Awards to call for more equity and diversity in the country music industry.

"When I wrote the phrase 'Man I feel like a woman' I honestly had no idea at the time it would become an undercurrent of a decades-long career," she said, referring to one of her biggest hits. "It's amazing how one statement can empower so many."

The phrase, Twain said, "has been adopted by an array of fantastic communities all around the world and become a genuine path of power...which brings me so much joy."

"I believe in an all-inclusive country music. We're family," Twain said. "This is a genre of music with a rich history that raised and nurtured my own songwriting and performance and recording career from childhood. Currently, the industry standard does a real disservice to this."

Twain, who was presented the award by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, shouted out some of the diverse acts she is spotlighting on her "Queen of Me" tour this year, including Lily Rose, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Mickey Guyton and others.

"I will continue to do my best as a trailblazer," Twain said. "Together, let's ensure all our fellow artists get equal play regardless of gender, age or race."

She also performed acappella with the African American singing group, The BoykinZ, while presenting an award onstage. Twain connected with the group, who are sisters and rising country stars, after Kelly Clarkson surprised them recently by bringing Twain out to meet them during an episode of Clarkson's daytime talk show.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.