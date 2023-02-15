 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the teens to mid 20s. A few
of the typically cold locations may even see lows in the single
digits.

* WHERE...Central/eastern Pima, Santa Cruz, southeast Pinal,
Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

* WHEN...11 PM this evening through 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are embracing parenthood: 'We're best friends with a baby'

  • 0
(From left) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are pictured here at the Golden Globe Awards in January of 2023.

 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

It's a new era for pop superstar Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, is along for the ride.

"We're best friends with a baby," the Grammy winner said of A$AP Rocky in a new interview with British Vogue.

Rihanna added that while the couple have always been "on the same page" throughout their relationship, "Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

After years of speculation, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romance was confirmed in May 2021 when the rapper told GQ Magazine that Rihanna is "the love of my life."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed a son in May 2022 and confirmed last weekend that they are expecting again shortly after Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance. The halftime show was the singer's first live performance in seven years.

The "Desperado" singer told the mag that their son is "obsessed" with his dad, adding that their connection is "undeniable."

Further showing appreciation for the father-son bond she's witnessed, Rihanna conveyed the realization she came to is "the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."

A$AP Rocky, for his part, showed his own special kind of appreciation for Rihanna when he was seen cheering her on during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

With another baby on the way, it's clear that these two only have love on the brain.

The-CNN-Wire

