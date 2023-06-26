 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Quavo and Offset reunited to pay tribute to Takeoff at the BET Awards

  • 0

(CNN) — Quavo and Offset came together for their first public performance in years in an emotional tribute to Takeoff at Sunday’s BET Awards.

Together the trio formed the influential hip-hop group Migos, but split in 2021. Takeoff was fatally shot during a private party held in Houston, Texas, in November 2022.

Quavo and Offset began their tribute with the single “Hotel Lobby,” while an image of Takeoff was shown on the screen behind them.

They then performed their 2016 hit, “Bad and Boujee.”

Both men shared images and videos from their performance on social media. Their reunion was significant as the two had reportedly been estranged since Migos broke up two years ago.

Takeoff and Quavo had formed the duo “Unc & Phew” and released their debut album, “Only Built for Infinity Links,” weeks before Takeoff was killed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you