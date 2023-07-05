 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

Popular singer CoCo Lee dies

(CNN) — Popular Hong Kong-born singer CoCo Lee died Wednesday, her sisters announced in a social media post.

Lee’s sisters Carol and Nancy said she had been suffering from depression for “a few years” and attempted to take her own life on Sunday. She was hospitalized but could not be revived from a coma and passed away on Wednesday. Multiple media outlets are reporting she was 48 years old.

This year marks the 30th year of Lee’s singing career.

Her R&B sounds infused with Western hip hop also made her popular in the US. According to previous CNN reporting, Lee was born in Hong Kong, but raised in San Francisco. After high school, she went back to the city of her birth for a vacation, where she entered a singing contest. Lee hoped to do nothing more than win pay for banging up her mother’s car in an accident. She won first prize in the contest, and that set the wheels turning on her pop career.

Lee’s sisters Carol and Nancy wrote of her career accomplishments in their Instagram and Facebook post, saying, “in the past 29 years, she’s won countless international acclaims with top selling songs and has left audience w an astounding impression of her excellent live performances. CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!”

“As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister,” the post continued. “We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel. We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; we trust God has her best interest looked after! Now, our greatest responsibility is to take good care of our elderly mother. I hope everyone will pray for this poor old lady & allow us time & privacy in healing.”

“Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!” their post concluded.

