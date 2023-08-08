Philadelphia’s ‘Made in America’ music festival, set to feature Lizzo and SZA, has been canceled

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
and south central Pinal Counties through 445 PM MST...

At 400 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles south of Avra Valley, or 14 miles southwest of Marana, moving
northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Avra Valley,
Tortolita, Picacho Peak State Park, Saguaro National Park West,
Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Queens Well, Dove Mountain
and Silver Bell.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 219 and 251.
Route 77 between mile markers 77 and 80.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen near the
Sierrita mine.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Three
Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West,
Summit, Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier Mission.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Philadelphia’s ‘Made in America’ music festival, set to feature Lizzo and SZA, has been canceled

  • 0

(CNN) — Organizers of the annual Made in America Music Festival that takes place over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia announced Tuesday that this year’s event is canceled.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” organizers posted on the event website. “This decision has been difficult and has not be made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

This year’s festival was scheduled for September 2nd and 3rd and was set to be headlined by Lizzo and SZA, along with more than a dozen other musical acts.

The festival, created by Jay-Z in 2012, takes place along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to the Visit Philadelphia website. Past festivals have included amusement rides, food trucks and other activities in addition to musical acts.

“The City of Philadelphia was working closely with the festival producers throughout the planning process and we’re disappointed to hear the news,” Philadelphia’s spokesman Joy Huertas told CNN. “The City, along with our hospitality and tourism partners, look forward to bringing MIA back and bigger than ever next year,” she added.

Philadelphia’s Mayor Jim Kenney also weighed in, telling CNN, “I’m disappointed to hear that the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. Since 2012, Made in America has grown into a Philly tradition on Labor Day Weekend celebrating music and promoting worthwhile social causes.”

Past lineups for the Made in America fest have featured the likes of Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber and Cardi B.

Organizers did not give any other explanation for the cancellation 2023 edition of the festival but did say ticket holders will be refunded.





