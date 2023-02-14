 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Olivia Wilde called A$AP Rocky 'hot' and got roasted for it

  • 0
Olivia Wilde called A$AP Rocky 'hot' and got roasted for it

Olivia Wilde got roasted for calling singer Rihanna's partner, A$AP Rocky, "hot."

 Frazer Harrison/Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde is explaining why she posted about Rihanna's partner, A$AP Rocky, in regards to the singer's Super Bowl halftime performance.

The "Don't Worry Darling" director and actress shared on the Instagram stories portion of her verified account a video from Rolling Stone that showed A$AP Rocky jubilantly filming Rihanna's performance Sunday during the big game.

The rapper and the singer have a son together, who was born in May 2022, and Rihanna revealed she his expecting again during her halftime show.

Wilde tagged the couple in her post, writing, "If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge."

That didn't go over well with some who commented on her post that Wilde was being inappropriate and "thirsting" for another woman's man.

The original post timed out, but Wilde reshared the video Monday with an explanation.

"For anyone who got it twisted [eye roll emoji] ... it's hot to respect your partner," she wrote. "Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

