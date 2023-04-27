News 4 Tucson Lifesaver kicks off

14 years ago, we launched our News 4 Tucson Lifesaver campaign after a record number of child drownings in Southern Arizona.
For this year’s Swimfest we’ve again partnered with the YMCA of Southern Arizona, and teamed up with area Fire Departments, Safe Kids of Pima County, Arizona Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, our business sponsors, and CPR2U to educate viewers on how they can prevent children from drowning. Sign up for classes here!
Lesson dates and times are:
May 26 - OTT Family YMCA, 401 S Prudence Rd, Tucson, AZ 85710 (combo w/ parent child)
June 16 - Lohse Family YMCA, 60 West Alameda Street, Tucson (combo w/ parent child)
July 14- OTT Family YMCA, 401 South Prudence Road, Tucson (combo w/ parent child)
August 4- Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road, Tucson (combo w/ parent child)
Every drowning is 100% preventable. Remember the A, B, C’s of Swim Safety: A=Active adult supervision, B=Barriers, and C=Classes (swim lessons for children and CPR lessons for adults.)
CPR2U will hold free CPR training. Click here to register.
To participate in our Lifesaver Coloring Contest, click here.
This year, be a News 4 Tucson Lifesaver, and help us eliminate childhood drownings.