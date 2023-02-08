Music of Melodies fundraiser raises money for students to tour Historical Black College

TUCSON (KVOA) — Student at Tucson High are asking the community to help send them away on a college tour.
Music of Melodies is a fundraiser that will help raise money for students to tour HBCU.
HBCU stands for Historical Black College and most of them are located in the south.
The Black History Exhibit displays students black history art and poems. Around the exhibit, people can find tons of pictures and historical Black figures.
The Music of Melodies Fundraiser will feature the jazz band, dancers, and a singer.
30 students who are a part of the African American Cultural Club were disappointed to find out funding was pulled away, ruining their chance to tour the college they applied to.
"I was kinda bummed about it because I thought it was an opportunity i had and it was kinda lost they took that away from us we were trying to learn more about our history and keep going forward from that," said Prince Mugisha, who is a junior at the school.
"The students have been doing a lot of fundraising but one of our major sponsors has had to back out, and therefore we're gonna, currently, we're about $35,000 short," said TUSD Instructional Specialist, Jeffrey Sawyer.
The musical is happening Friday at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Black History exhibit is open Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
