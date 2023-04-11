 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
to around 35 to 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hint they're engaged

  • 0
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown, pictured at the "Enola Holmes 2" world premiere in New York last year, have hinted that they're engaged.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

British actress Millie Bobby Brown has fans thinking she and partner, Jake Bongiovi, are engaged, after the couple posted photos to social media on Tuesday.

The "Stranger Things" star took to social media to share a photo of her and Bongiovi embracing -- and eagle eyed fans have spotted a rather large ring on her engagement finger.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," the actress, 19, captioned the image.

Earlier this year, she referred to Bongiovi, who she has been linked to since 2021, as her "partner for life."

Bongiovi, 20, also shared images on social media around the same time Tuesday, including one of the couple hugging and looking out to sea, captioned "Forever."

Bongiovi is one of Bon Jovi rocker Jon Bon Jovi's four children, who he shares with wife Dorothea Hurley.

Brown has previously confirmed that she met Bongiovi "on Instagram." "We were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?" she told WIRED magazine.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Brown for comment.

Brown shot to fame for her starring role as the telekinetic Eleven in "Stranger Things," which will conclude with Season 5, according to Netflix.

Since her "Stranger Things" debut, she has starred alongside Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes' sister in "Enola Holmes" and "Enola Holmes 2," and launched her own beauty line.

Last year, she revealed she had enrolled in Purdue University and is attending classes online.

The-CNN-Wire

