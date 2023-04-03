Madonna calls Seymour Stein 'one of the most influential' people in her life after record exec's death

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES
FOR OLDER FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND 151...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151 and southeast portions of
zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet from eastern
Pinal and Pima counties eastward.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM MST this evening

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Watch, low temperatures
Wednesday morning between 29 and 34 degrees.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create patchy blowing dust. Tree limbs could be blown down and
a few power outages may result. Freezing temperatures could
damage sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Madonna calls Seymour Stein 'one of the most influential' people in her life after record exec's death

  • 0

Madonna needed to "catch (her) breath" while remembering Seymour Stein -- the record executive who initially signed her in the early '80s -- after learning that he had died over the weekend at the age of 80.

The iconic entertainer posted a series of pictures of herself with the former Sire Records chief to her Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption that he was "one of the most influential" people in her life.

She added that he "changed" and shaped her "world," going on to recount the famous tale of how they were initially connected.

After explaining how she "stalked" a DJ at the famous New York City nightclub Danceteria, Madonna said she finally got him to play "Everybody" -- the song that would eventually become her first single -- which was heard by an "A&R man" from Sire Records.

"He heard the music and asked me if he could bring me to meet his boss Seymour Stein," Madonna wrote, adding that she couldn't "get the words 'Hell Yes'! out of my mouth fast enough!"

She then explained that Stein was in the hospital at the time, but mentioned how she jumped at the opportunity to meet him nonetheless.

"He smiled and laughed when he saw me and asked me if I was related to the Virgin Mary!" the "Vogue" singer wrote of the executive, later adding, "I knew we would hit it off. I played him the song a few times. He signed me to his record label that day!!"

Madonna wrote that the "moment changed the course" of her life, identifying the encounter as the beginning of her "journey" as a musical artist.

"Not only did Seymour hear me," she wrote, but he saw her and her potential. "For this I will be eternally grateful!"

"I am weeping as I write this down," the superstar said toward the end of her remarks. "Words cannot describe how I felt at this moment after years of grinding and being broke and getting every door slammed in my face. Anyone who knew Seymour knew about his passion for music and his impeccable taste."

Stein, who co-founded Sire Productions as a precursor to Sire Records, was also responsible for signing notable music acts such as the Talking Heads, the Ramones, and the Pretenders, among others.

He paved the way for Madonna to release her first self-titled studio album just shy of forty years ago, in July of 1983.

