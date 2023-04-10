Local fundraising group throwing block party to raise money for teen health care

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local fundraising group is throwing a block party in downtown Tucson in hopes of raising money for teen health care in Tucson and you're invited to join in on the fun!
News 4 Tucson's very own Monica Garcia will be emceeing the event on Saturday.
The group, The Vecinos, which means neighbors in Spanish, is hoping to raise $175,000 for their El Rio Health peer health navigator initiative.
This year's theme is Ibiza.
It will be held at the Pima County Historic Courthouse. Food, music, and drinks are all included with your ticket.
For more information, visit their website here.