 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in portions
of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa
Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central
Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.|.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lizzo changed 'Grrrls' lyric after backlash

  • Updated
  • 0
Lizzo changed 'Grrrls' lyric after backlash

Lizzo announced she has edited one of her songs "Grrrls" after complaints from some in the disabled community.

 Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Lizzo announced she has edited one of her songs after complaints from some in the disabled community.

"It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song "GRRRLS," the singer wrote in a statement posted on her verified Instagram account on Monday.

"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," she continued. "As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hateful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case unintentionally). I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change."

The song contained the word "spaz," which drew complaints that it is a slur against those who are disabled.

"Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad," one person tweeted. "'Spaz' doesn't mean freaked out or crazy. It's an ableist slur. It's 2022. Do better."

That same Twitter user later thanked Lizzo after the Grammy winner announced she was changing the lyric, calling Lizzo "a real true ally."

Lizzo also seemed appreciate of the heads up.

"This is the result of me listening and taking action," she ended her statement. "As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you