'Late Late Show' addresses whether One Direction is reuniting for James Corden's final show

Sorry One Directioners, but a reunion is not happening on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
James Corden's last show is scheduled for April 27 and there had been a report that the former boy band would come together to bid their friend farewell from his late night gig.
A post on the show's legacy verified Twitter account refuted that.
"Nobody loves the boys more than us ... but this story just isn't true," the tweet reads. "What is true is we've got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th."
The members of One Direction -- Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik -- disbanded in 2016. Fans have been holding out hope for a reunion since the ten-year anniversary of the group forming in 2020.
Corden has been a friend over the years to singers and several have appeared on his show as solo artists.
Styles and Horan have also appeared as guest hosts in Corden's absence.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.