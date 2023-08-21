 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 242 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Xavier
Community, or 8 miles southwest of Tucson, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights,
South Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East
Sahuarita, Summit, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport,
Tucson Estates, Catalina Foothills, San Xavier Mission and Ryan
AirField.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Lana Del Rey is going on a limited tour

Lana Del Rey performs on stage at L'Olympia on July 10, in Paris, France.

 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

(CNN) — Lana Del Rey is hitting the road.

Live Nation announced on Monday that the singer is heading out on a limited tour this fall.

It all kicks off on Thursday, September 14 in Franklin, Tennessee and will make stops across ten cities in the US, including Austin, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before wrapping up at Charleston Coliseum in in Charleston, West Virginia, on Thursday, October 5.

Her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” was released in March.

Over the past few months Del Rey has been performing in the festival circuit including at Glastonbury and Lollapalooza.

She also stirred a buzz while serving coffee at a Waffle House in Alabama in July.

Tickets for her limited tour go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

