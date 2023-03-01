 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of the Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Graham and Greenlee counties between 2500 feet and 4000
feet elevation.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Roads...bridges...and overpasses in the advisory area may become
slick and hazardous. Accumulation of snow on roadways...bridges
and overpasses may make travel treacherous. Exercise caution if
travel is necessary.

&&

Justin Bieber cancels remaining Justice World Tour dates

  • 0
Justin Bieber cancels remaining Justice World Tour dates

Justin Bieber has been struggling with health issues since June last year.

 Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Justin Bieber fans waiting eagerly for new dates for his postponed international tour have been told the shows won't be going ahead.

Fan sites have reported that the remainder of the Canadian singer's Justice World Tour dates have been canceled, and Bieber's website doesn't currently list any dates.

On ticket company Ticketmaster's website, all concerts in the US, Ireland, France, Poland, Australia, the US, Denmark and the Czech Republic are also shown as canceled. The same goes for Bieber's show in Bangkok, Thailand, according to event organizer Live Nation Tero.

The artist and his reps haven't commented on the cancellations or given a reason.

Fans in London, where Bieber was originally scheduled to perform in February, received an email from events company AXS on Tuesday stating: "We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled."

"We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," it said, adding that refunds will be issued.

Bieber first announced that he would be taking a break from performing in June, one month after his tour began, due to having Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed.

The pop star then resumed touring at the end of July.

However, after going to Europe and performing six live shows, "it took a real toll" on him, the singer announced in a statement posted on Twitter in September.

He added that he needs to make his health "the priority" right now: "I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

CNN has contacted Bieber's representatives for comment.

