Free concert put on by community members to support Marana schools

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) – Marana Unified School District and musical group Marana Winds invite the community to enjoy music performances at free community concert.

The concert takes place on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00pm in the auditorium at Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd Tucson, AZ 85742.

The event is free, however donations will be accepted to benefit Marana Schools’ 2340 Foundation.

Performances will consist of MUSD staff, alumni, students, teachers, and community members! Additionally, the group of jazz musicians who formed Marana Winds, The Marana Big Phat Jazz Band, will be performing.

Performances include:

· March Jubiloso by Darren Jenkins

· Cajun Folk Songs by Frank Ticheli

· America the Beautiful by Samuel A. Ward

· 2nd Suite in F by Gustav Holst

The Marana Winds musical group was formed in 2013 with the goal of sharing their love of music with the community and helping to raise money for Marana schools.

They offer a free concert to the public each spring to represent and support the MUSD, while continuing to perform in honor of the original Founder Todd Ponder.