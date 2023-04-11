 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
to around 35 to 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Free concert put on by community members to support Marana schools

  • Updated
  • 0
Mountain View High School

Mountain View High School

 By Julia Leon

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) – Marana Unified School District and musical group Marana Winds invite the community to enjoy music performances at free community concert.

The concert takes place on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00pm in the auditorium at Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd Tucson, AZ 85742.

The event is free, however donations will be accepted to benefit Marana Schools’ 2340 Foundation.

Performances will consist of MUSD staff, alumni, students, teachers, and community members! Additionally, the group of jazz musicians who formed Marana Winds, The Marana Big Phat Jazz Band, will be performing.

Performances include:

  • · March Jubiloso by Darren Jenkins
  • · Cajun Folk Songs by Frank Ticheli
  • · America the Beautiful by Samuel A. Ward
  • · 2nd Suite in F by Gustav Holst

The Marana Winds musical group was formed in 2013 with the goal of sharing their love of music with the community and helping to raise money for Marana schools.

They offer a free concert to the public each spring to represent and support the MUSD, while continuing to perform in honor of the original Founder Todd Ponder.

