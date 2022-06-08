 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY
TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Foo Fighters announce two tribute shows to honor late band member Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters will perform two special tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles to honor the life of their former drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

"For our dear friend, our bada** bandmate, our beloved brother...Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts," the band announced Wednesday in a post on its official Instagram account.

The concerts will take place with the group's remaining members -- Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee -- on September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The band has teamed up with Hawkins' family for the shows.

Hawkins' wife, Alison Hawkins, posted a message to fans on her husband's Instagram account to coincide with the tribute concerts' announcement.

"My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief," the message read in part.

Hawkins, 50, died March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before the Foo Fighters were set to take the stage at the Festival Estereo Picnic. The band immediately canceled its remaining tour dates.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting their sophomore album, "The Colour and the Shape."

