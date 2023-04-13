Father of Lisa Marie Presley's youngest daughters petitions to represent them in battle over estate

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 45 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Father of Lisa Marie Presley's youngest daughters petitions to represent them in battle over estate

  • 0
Father of Lisa Marie Presley's youngest daughters petitions to represent them in battle over estate

The father of Lisa Marie Presley's youngest daughters petitions to represent them in battle over her estate. Presley is pictured here in November 2012 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

 Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

A court hearing was held in Los Angeles on Thursday related to the petition Priscilla Presley filed in January that challenges the validity of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley's will.

Priscilla Presley did not appear at the hearing, nor did her grandaughter, actor Riley Keough, who is the primary beneficiary of Lisa Marie Presley's estate.

The court on Thursday considered an ex parte petition filed by Michael Lockwood, the father of Lisa Marie Presley's youngest daughters, twins Finley and Harper, to be named their guardian ad litem regarding their late mother's will.

Scott Rahn, Lockwood's lawyer, said he is "ready, able and willing to protect their interests."

Attorneys for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough did not contest Lockwood being named their guardian ad litem.

Judge Lynn Healy Scaduto said she would issue a written ruling on the matter.

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's only child, died in January after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home.

In a court filing obtained by CNN, Priscilla Presley's petition disputes a 2016 amendment to her daughter's will which states that Lisa Marie Presley removed her mother and former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees, replacing them with her children Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin Keough later died in 2020.

The petition alleges that Priscilla Presley did not receive the amendment while her daughter was alive, as required by her Trust, and that the document misspells Priscilla's name. The petition also alleged that the amendment was not witnessed or notarized and questioned the authenticity of Lisa Marie Presley's signature.

Attorneys for Priscilla Presley filed the petition just days after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at Elvis's former residence, Graceland.

The next hearing to address the matter is scheduled for May 16.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you