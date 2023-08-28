 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Eminem asks Ramaswamy to stop using his music after ‘Lose Yourself’ performance

  • 0
Eminem asks Ramaswamy to stop using his music after ‘Lose Yourself’ performance

Vivek Ramaswamy raps along to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" following his Fair Side Chat with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair Grounds on Saturday, August 12.

 Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

(CNN) — After performing his rendition of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been asked by the Real Slim Shady to stand down.

BMI, a performing rights organization, has informed Ramaswamy’s campaign at Eminem’s request that it will no longer license the rapper’s music for use by the campaign. In a letter to the campaign dated August 23, BMI says it “received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN.

CNN has reached out to Eminem’s representative for comment.

The letter, which was first reported by the Daily Mail, was sent more than a week after Ramaswamy concluded an appearance alongside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair with an impromptu karaoke performance of the popular Eminem song, rapping along with the song’s first verse and chorus. Ramaswamy told Reynolds at the event that “Lose Yourself” was his preferred walkout song for a campaign event.

Ramaswamy campaign spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the campaign will comply with the request to stop using Eminem’s music.

“Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose,” McLaughlin said, referring to a lyric from the rapper. “To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady.”

Ramaswamy joked about the letter on social media Monday, responding to a post that praised him for appearing to “look cool” compared with Eminem.

“Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn’t just say what I think he did, did he? @Eminem,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing another one of the rapper’s songs.

At 38 years old, Ramaswamy is the youngest presidential candidate in the field and has leaned into his youth to make the argument he can connect to a younger, more diverse group of voters than his Republican rivals.

“I think I am the only candidate who has the capability of delivering a Reagan, 1980-style victory with a multi-ethnic, working-class coalition, particularly of people who are not just older, but people who are younger who we bring into our party,” Ramaswamy told reporters after a campaign event in Indianola, Iowa, last Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you