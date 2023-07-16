Dolly Parton jokes she’ll ‘hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song’ someday before she ever retires

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dolly Parton performs in Los Angeles at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2022.

 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

(CNN) — Dolly Parton has been a country music icon for more than 50 years and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“I would never retire,” Parton said last week during an interview with Ken Bruce on the UK’s “Greatest Hits Radio,” going on to joke she will “just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday – hopefully one I’ve written.”

While promoting her upcoming album “Rockstar,” she added she has “always believed that if you wanted your dreams to come true, and you’re lucky enough to have that happen, then you’ve got to be responsible because you’ve got to keep the dream alive.”

Equating the growth of each dream she has to “a tree with good roots,” she went on to admit, with a laugh, “I’m not one to sit around doing nothing.”

And she means it.

Despite being decades into an iconic career as one of the most beloved country music stars in history, she continues to create new magic and hop genres.

With “Rockstar” being her foray into rock music, Parton said the idea to create a rock record was inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – an honor she notoriously, albeit politely, tried to decline at first.

“They put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and I thought that I should have a decent record to represent that,” she told Bruce, adding as a country artist she felt she “oughta do something to earn my keep” in the world of rock.

The record features collaborations with some of the most influential artists in music history including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Stevie Nicks, Sting and many more.

Outside of creating new music, she told Bruce she also dreams of one day having her own TV network to produce shows to document her life, along with creating a fashion, makeup and wig line. Parton is also coming out with a book titled “Behind the Seams: My Life In Rhinestones” this October.

“As long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good,” Parton said, saying nothing else would slow her down.

“Rockstar” will be released globally on November 17.

