Best of Broadway returns to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Best of Broadway is returning to Tucson this year.
Six shows are coming to the Old Pueblo as a part of the 19th season of Broadway in Tucson.
The schedule is as follows:
ALADDIN
September 5-10, 2023
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
October 3-8, 2023
AIN’T TOO PROUD: The Life and Times of The Temptations
November 28-December 3, 2023
MJ
April 2-7, 2024
HAIRSPRAY
April 23-28, 2024
MRS. DOUBTFIRE
May 28-June 2, 2024
Specials
The Book of Mormon
September 15-17, 2023
Chicago
February 9-11, 2024
Tickets go on sale on Monday.
