 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best of Broadway returns to Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
Best of BRoadway

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Best of Broadway is returning to Tucson this year.

Six shows are coming to the Old Pueblo as a part of the 19th season of Broadway in Tucson.

The schedule is as follows:

ALADDIN

September 5-10, 2023

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

October 3-8, 2023

AIN’T TOO PROUD: The Life and Times of The Temptations

November 28-December 3, 2023

MJ

April 2-7, 2024

HAIRSPRAY

April 23-28, 2024

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

May 28-June 2, 2024

Specials

The Book of Mormon

September 15-17, 2023

Chicago

February 9-11, 2024

Tickets go on sale on Monday.

For more information, visit their website here.

Tags

Recommended for you