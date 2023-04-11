 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
to around 35 to 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Ariana Grande says commenting on others' appearances is not OK: 'Be gentle with each other'

Ariana Grande says commenting on others' appearances is not OK: 'Be gentle with each other'

Ariana Grande is seen here performing at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival in 2019.

 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ariana Grande voiced her feelings on TikTok on Tuesday about commenting on one another's appearance, including her own.

The Grammy-winner wanted to "address concerns" and "talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body, and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to."

"We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," the "Thank U, Next" singer said, adding that "there are ways to compliment someone, or to ignore something that you see that you don't like, that I think we should help each other work towards. Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer."

"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful," Grande also said.

She candidly shared that she has gone through periods where she's struggled with her own health but said she "shouldn't have to explain that." She added that she did ultimately want to share this message with her followers because she hopes that perhaps some good can come from the conversation.

"You never know what someone is going through. So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with and you never know," she said. "So be gentle with each other and with yourselves."

The "Wicked" star ended her video with an empowering message to her followers, saying, "I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through."

Grande's video on Tuesday is not the first time she's issued such a sentiment.

In 2015, she shared a post on her Instagram account after seeing inappropriate commentary about herself and "Modern Family" actor Ariel Winter on social media.

"We live in a day and age where people make it impossible for women, men, anyone to embrace themselves exactly how they are," she said in the post, concluding that "the things that make us different from one another make us beautiful."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

