...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Andy Rourke, former The Smiths bassist, dead at 59

London (CNN) — Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer,” guitarist Johnny Marr wrote on Twitter.

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans,” Marr said.

“We request privacy at this sad time,” he added.

Rourke joined The Smiths in 1982, and played alongside the band until their split in 1987 ahead of the release of their fourth studio album, “Strangeways, Here We Come.”

During a decades-long music career, he went on to play with The Smiths front man Morrissey on his solo projects after the group disbanded, as well as performing with artists including Sinéad O’Connor, The Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy and guitarist Aziz Ibrahim.

In 2005, Rourke formed the supergroup Freebass, along with fellow bassists Peter Hook, formerly of New Order and Joy Division, and Gary “Mani” Mounfield of the Stone Roses and Primal Scream.

Suede bassist Mat Osman paid tribute to Rourke, calling him “a total one-off – a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away.

“I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along,” he reminisced.

The Smiths producer Stephen Street added: “I am so saddened to hear this news! Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy.”

Tags

