 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible in the valleys. 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
possible in the mountains.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River
Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and
Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Catalina and Rincon
Mountains and Baboquivari Mountains.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

Adele says she's become a 'constant meme' following the Super Bowl

  • 0
Adele says she's become a 'constant meme' following the Super Bowl

Adele, seen here at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, has opened up about her meme queen status.

 Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Adele says it's "hard work" being a meme after a video taken of her at the Super Bowl this year went viral.

The footage referenced by the singer was taken while she was in the stands at Super Bowl LVII.

The sass-filled video, during which she can be seen but not heard speaking, quickly went viral, with lip-reading spectators trading thoughts on the singer's possible comments, presuming she was talking about Rihanna ahead of the halftime show.

At her Las Vegas concert over the weekend, Adele confirmed she was talking about the halftime show performer and what she actually said.

"Everyone was texting me a meme of myself...I was saying, 'She's gonna be fine, she's gonna, like, have some weed and be fine,' but, clearly, she couldn't have any weed because she was pregnant!" she laughed.

Adele joked that her face is so movable and expressive, which makes it prime meme material.

"It's hard work being a constant meme...Every time I step out the house," she said. "Maybe it's because...I don't have any Botox or anything. My face just moves so much. I don't know what it is."

Meme queen Adele is currently in the midst of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.