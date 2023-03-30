Children Museum getting expansion

TUCSON (KVOA) —The Children's Museum located in downtown Tucson is getting an expansion.
The museum officials say lately they've been forced to turn away families during peak times because there's not enough space for them.
As part of the renovation the museum plans to buy the Udall Foundation building across the street on Scott Avenue and move their administrative offices there.
The freed up space at the existing museum would be renovated into a gift shop and café in partnership with El Charro.
In addition, the north side of the site would be turned into a science garden. The museum has about 155,000 visitors a year and with the expansion they expect that to increase by 100,000.
Construction is expected to start this April with an estimated opening date in the fall.