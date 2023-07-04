 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below
excessive heat criteria before increasing again Thursday
through Friday. However due to the cumulative affect of heat
on human bodies, the warning will be remain in effect through
Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Julian Sands spoke about dangers of mountain climbing months before death

Julian Sands poses during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino on the Lido in Venice, Italy, in 2019.

 Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

(CNN) — British actor Julian Sands, whose remains were found last month after he disappeared during a climbing trip in a California mountain range in January, spoke of how “dangerous” the activity could be in his last UK interview before he went missing.

“I’ve found spooky things on mountains, when you know you’re in a place where many people have lost their lives … You may be confronted with human remains and that can be chilling,” Sands told Radio Times magazine last year.

Sands had been promoting his latest role in a BBC radio drama “The Willows,” when the conversation turned to his upcoming climbing trip.

“My version of LA isn’t swimming pools and parties … It’s rattlesnakes, bears, cougars, mountains,” he said during the interview.

The Yorkshireman said climbing was about finding “solace” and “self-affirmation,” Radio Times reported.

“If you can deal with dangerous mountains, you can certainly deal with life as an actor – the two are quite complementary.”

Sands, who was 64 at the time, rejected the notion that he was too old to climb, although he admitted many of friends had stopped, partly due to age, and partly because “with climate change, the rock faces have become much more unstable.”

“If you don’t really have the desire, the focus for climbing a route, if you’re not absolutely committed, it becomes much more dangerous and it’s a much more deflating experience.” he told the magazine.

“Finding folk whose company I enjoy in such stressful and intimate conditions is not easy.”

Sands, who is known for his roles in “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia,” and shows such as “24,” was declared missing when he failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area January 13.

Human remains found in the area June 24 have since been declared to be those of the actor.

