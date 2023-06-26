 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

How to keep yourself safe hiking in high temperatures

Tucson, Arizona skyline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — With temperatures reaching the 110s and an excessive heat warning in place this week, it’s important to know how to keep yourself safe if you choose to hike.

This time is the year is the most common time for heat-related illnesses and hiker rescues.

Just over the weekend, two hikers required a rescue due to extreme temperatures and dehydration.

Catalina State Park is home to many common hiking trails. Catalina state park officials say that if you so want to enjoy these hiking trails, it’s best to come as early as possible to avoid the triple digit temperatures.

“They were about six to seven miles out on some very rugged terrain. They didn’t have enough sun protection and they became exhausted and needed an extraction,” says George Graham, the senior ranger at Catalina State Park.

The rescue was no easy task, and required three separate groups to rescue the hikers. Graham says the area the hikers were at could only be reached on foot, and doing so in 105 degrees was “a very very difficult task.”

Graham says the three most important tips to remember when hiking is to pack a lot of water, go with a partner, and try to go earlier rather than later.

