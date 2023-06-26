How to keep yourself safe hiking in high temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — With temperatures reaching the 110s and an excessive heat warning in place this week, it’s important to know how to keep yourself safe if you choose to hike.
This time is the year is the most common time for heat-related illnesses and hiker rescues.
Just over the weekend, two hikers required a rescue due to extreme temperatures and dehydration.
Catalina State Park is home to many common hiking trails. Catalina state park officials say that if you so want to enjoy these hiking trails, it’s best to come as early as possible to avoid the triple digit temperatures.
“They were about six to seven miles out on some very rugged terrain. They didn’t have enough sun protection and they became exhausted and needed an extraction,” says George Graham, the senior ranger at Catalina State Park.
The rescue was no easy task, and required three separate groups to rescue the hikers. Graham says the area the hikers were at could only be reached on foot, and doing so in 105 degrees was “a very very difficult task.”
Graham says the three most important tips to remember when hiking is to pack a lot of water, go with a partner, and try to go earlier rather than later.