...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO
8 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A man and his stepson die after hiking in Big Bend National Park in 119-degree heat

The Chisos Basin of the Big Bend National Park in Texas is seen here on January 25. Two people died on June 23 after hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park.

 Daniel Smart/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Two people died Friday after hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas, the National Park Service said in a news release.

A stepfather and his two stepsons from Florida were hiking the Marufo Vega Trail when temperatures were at 119 degrees, according to the news release.

“The Marufo Vega Trail winds through extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part of Big Bend National Park. No shade or water makes this strenuous trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer. Big Bend is currently experiencing extreme heat with daily highs reaching 110-119 (degrees) at low elevations and along the Rio Grande,” according to the park service.

During the hike, “the youngest, age 14, fell ill along the trail and lost consciousness,” park service officials said.

The 31-year-old stepfather then left the scene to hike back to their vehicle to find help, while the other brother, 21, tried to carry his brother back to the trailhead, according to the release.

The Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance at about 6 p.m., the park service said. “Park Rangers and US Border Patrol Agents reached the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. and located the young victim deceased along the trail,” officials said.

Authorities then began looking for the stepfather. At about 8 p.m. they found his vehicle, which had crashed over an embankment at the Boquillas Overlook, the news release said.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No further details were provided about the 21-year-old or his condition.

The incident remains under investigation, officials said.

