Tucson father and son found dead on the eastside

TUCSON (KVOA) — The father and son who went missing on Tucson's northeast side have been found dead Tuesday.
Authorities have located the van of the father and son in the parking lot of Saguaro Baptist Church near Old Spanish Trail and 29th Street.
The bodies of 67-year-old John Euber and his 34-year-old son Jeffery Euber were found inside the van.
The pair were last seen on Nov 18 in a neighborhood near Houghton and Snyder roads when they left for a drive and never returned.
John Euber was the president of his neighborhood association.
"He was a solid and kind man who gave a helping hand to everybody in the neighborhood," one of his neighbors told News 4 Tucson.
No word yet on the cause of death.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details as it comes into our newsroom.