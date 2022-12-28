Road to Mt. Lemmon now open with restrictions

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon is now open, but there are some restrictions.
You must have a four-wheel drive or chains on your tires.
❗Mt. Lemmon Now Open with Restrictions❗Must have 4 x 4 or chains. pic.twitter.com/Thzcrcl1va— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) December 28, 2022
The most current information can be found on the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday above 7,500' to the north and northeast of Tucson including the Catalina and Rincon Mountains!
To check out complete forecast, click here.