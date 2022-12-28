 Skip to main content
Road to Mt. Lemmon now open with restrictions

  • Updated
Snow Mount Lemmon Summerhaven
Christian Beltran

TUCSON (KVOA) —  The road to Mount Lemmon is now open, but there are some restrictions.

You must have a four-wheel drive or chains on your tires.

The most current information can be found on the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday above 7,500' to the north and northeast of Tucson including the Catalina and Rincon Mountains! 

