Police investigate fatal collision in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle collision in central Tucson on Oct. 18.
According to Tucson Police Department, the collision occurred on N. Wilmot and E. Grant Roads. A black BMW and a blue Subaru were involved in the accident.
The passenger and driver of the Subaru were transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the BMW was transported to Banner University Medical Center with minor injuries.
The Subaru was driving westbound on E. Grant Road attempting to make a left turn when the BMW that was traveling eastbound struck the Subaru.
The driver of the Subaru succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and has been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Robert John Skattum.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges have been made at this time.