One dead in vehicle collision in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman has died after being involved in an accident that occurred in central Tucson.
On Jan. 14, after 5 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of N. Chantilly Dr. and E. 5th St. for a report of a vehicle collision involving two passenger cars.
The driver and the passenger of the 2011 Chevrolet Impala were transported to the hospital for serious injuries. The passenger of the vehicle was transported with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the 2016 Chevrolet Equinox was also transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
The driver of the Impala was at a stop sign at the intersection when he attempted to turn west onto 5th Street. The vehicle was struck by the Chevy Equinox while he attempted to turn left.
The driver of the Impala was identified as a 48-year-old male. Detectives learned that the driver did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the accident.
Failure to yield from a stop sig by the Impala is the known contributing factor. Detectives are working to determine if speed was also a factor.
The passenger of the Impala succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 24. She was identified 27-year-old Taylor Miller.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.