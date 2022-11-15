One dead in collision in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — One person is dead after officers responded to a fatal collision in central Tucson on Monday.
TFD were dispatched to the intersection of S. Wilmot and E. 22nd St for a report of a two vehicle collision involving a white 202 Ford Transit Connect and a maroon 200 Ford Expedition.
The driver of the Transit Connect was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as 61-year-old Todd Aldinger.
The driver of the Expedition sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The Transit was northbound on N. Wilmot Rd. attempting to turn left onto E. 22nd St. when the vehicle was struck by the Expedition that was traveling southbound on N. Wilmot Rd.
It is believed that Aldinger failed to yield while making a left turn is the major contributing factor of the collision.
Detectives are investigating to determine if speed was a factor.
This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been issued at this point.