Fatal pedestrian collision on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Deputies responded to a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Tucson's south side on Wednesday.
Authorities responded to the 4100 block of S. Kino Pkwy near Kino Sports Complex. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire found a male pedestrian that was hit by a silver Hyundai Sonata late Wednesday night.
He was transferred to Banner Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries shortly after.
The Hyundai was traveling northbound in the median lane when they struck the pedestrian.
The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation
The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been issues.