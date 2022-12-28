Authorities investigating vehicle collision that left one dead in South Tucson Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday morning in South Tucson.
Shortly after 8:00 a.m., authorities received a call in reference to a serious injury collision on South 6th Ave, south of W. 44th Street.
Upon arrival, they located a gray Hyundai Sonata and a 2008 dark gray Dodge Ram pickup.
The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Banner University Medical South Campus with life-threatening injuries when medics arrived.
The driver later succumbed to his injuries and died.
He was identified as 46-year-old Braulio Gil Estrada.
Estrada was traveling north on 6th Ave at high speed. He then rear ended the pickup truck which was positioned in the median lane.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. He has been identified as a 21-year-old male.
The Hyundai that Estrada had been traveling in was reported stolen.
The passenger of the Hyundai fled on foot before authorities were at the scene.
Officers were unable to locate the passenger after a brief search.
Failure to reduce and control speed by Estrada is listed as the major contributing factor in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests or citations have been issued.