24-year-old man killed in suspected DUI crash on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman is behind bars following a fatal crash on Tucson’s south side Thursday.
Deputies responded to Nogales Highway and Saint Katherines Court in reference to a crash involving a dirt bike and a Volkswagen sedan at about 9 p.m.
The driver of the bike, 24-year-old Conrado Valenzuela died at scene, deputies said Friday.
The driver of the sedan, 24-year-old Krissy Ibrahim, who reportedly showed signs of impairment was arrested. She is facing manslaughter, causing death by motor vehicle, and driving under the influence charges.
The crash remains under investigation.