Tucson Salvation Army Officer bringing aid to Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Fiona

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Tucson Amphi Corps Community Center recently deployed to join an Emergency Disaster Services team in Caguas, Puerto Rico on Monday.
Captain Yohani Ortiz joined the EDS team and traveled to a Salvation Army community center in Mayagüez to further the Army's efforts to aid survivors and first responders affected by Hurricane Fiona.
They set up a pop-up tent that distributed 207 gift cards, 280 cleaning kits, and 1,400 meal kits to drivers and people passing by, says The Salvation Army.
On Tuesday, Ortiz visited Patillas, a small town in the mountains near Caguas.
In Patillas, they gave out 114 gift cards, 116 hygiene kits, 177 food boxes, and 300 water bottles.
"We've had two great days of ministry and connecting with the community while witnessing first-hand the impact of the hurricane," says Ortiz.
The Salvation Army will continue to serve Puerto Rican communities in need with essential items and provide emotional and spiritual care as long as needed.
People can support the Army's Hurricane Fiona relief fund efforts by donating through their following channels:
- Visit their website.
- Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769
- Mail-in donations
The Salvation Army
Gift Processing Center
PO Box 3095
Harlan, IA 51593-0159
"Hurricane Fiona Relief