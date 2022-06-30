 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 800 PM MST...

At 735 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Saguaro National Park West, or 16 miles southwest of
Marana, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National
Park West, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks and Ryan
AirField.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 153 and 166.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can
strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside
a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

TPD receives two bomb disposal trucks

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson Police Department receives two bomb trucks
TPD

TUCSON (KVOA) —Tucson Police Department received two explosive ordnance and disposal vehicles thanks to Tucson Delivers and Safer City Funding.

Each Ford truck equips officers and their K-9 partners with a front-facing winch to extract potential explosives from populated areas, an onboard power inverter to charge batteries and extend reconnaissance drone flights, a rear passenger dog kennel with a secure water bowl, a slide-out workbench and storage for easy access to technology and tools for field operations.

 

Tags

Recommended for you