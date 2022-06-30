TPD receives two bomb disposal trucks

TUCSON (KVOA) —Tucson Police Department received two explosive ordnance and disposal vehicles thanks to Tucson Delivers and Safer City Funding.
Each Ford truck equips officers and their K-9 partners with a front-facing winch to extract potential explosives from populated areas, an onboard power inverter to charge batteries and extend reconnaissance drone flights, a rear passenger dog kennel with a secure water bowl, a slide-out workbench and storage for easy access to technology and tools for field operations.