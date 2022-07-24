Mother identifies son as one of two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 330 PM MST. * At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oro Valley, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Tortolita and Catalina State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH