...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and
heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead
to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lightning strike leaves 1 soldier dead, 9 injured during a training exercise

A lightning strike during a training exercise killed one soldier and injured 9 others on June 20.

 Michael Holahan/USA Today Network

One soldier was killed and nine others were injured when lightning struck during a midmorning military training exercise at Fort Gordon near Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday, the US Army Reserve Command said.

The soldiers were attending an annual training for medical units to refine their processes and medical skills in the field and stressful environments, the Reserve Command said Thursday in a news release.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark, 41, was killed in the strike, the news release said.

Clark was an operating room specialist assigned to the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company and a native of Springfield, Massachusetts. He had served in the Army and US Army Reserve for more than 22 years and deployed four times in support of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The nine soldiers who were injured are in good condition, and one has since been released from the hospital, the news release said.

"Sgt. 1st Clark was a loving husband, father, and a Patriot who deeply loved our country," said Maj. Stephen W. Rhinehart, the company's commander. "His leadership, knowledge, experience, and love for his fellow Soldiers was immeasurable. Sgt. 1st Clark's smile and laughter were infectious and always brought joy to everyone around him. Words will never be able to describe how much he will be missed, but his influence on our unit and Soldiers will remain forever."

Around the time of the strike, a storm was moving through the area from the northwest to the southeast at roughly 45 miles per hour, according to CNN Weather. The temperature was around 80 degrees.

Eleven weather-related deaths in 2021 were attributed to lightning, according to the National Weather Service.

Other soldiers have died during training exercises in the United States this year, including Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, who was killed by a bear in Alaska, and US Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, 20, who died during a vehicle-involved incident in Washington state.

In March, another soldier was killed in an incident involving two helicopters at an airfield at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Mike Saenz contributed to this report.

