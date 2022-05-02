Dog reunited with owner after 6 years thanks to microchip

TUCSON (KVOA) - A dog has been reunited with its owner after six long years.
The two were able to reunite thanks to a microchip, Pima Animal Care Center said Monday in a Facebook post.
They said an APS Officer Clarissa Leyva-Canez found "Alaska" running around near a school.
The officer called the microchip company after finding out Alaska's chip had no information on it.
"We called the owner all numbers but she had an email. I sent an email and got a call within like 10 minutes. We relocated to the dog owners address and she was practically in tears. She said that she didn’t ever think she would find her baby," Officer Leyva-Canez said.
People who wish to microchip their pets are advised to visit nokillpimacounty.org.