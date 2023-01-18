 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and
Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night
through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch,
from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26
to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Davis-Monthan to Hold Airshow this March

  • Updated
  • 0
Davis-Monthan

TUCSON (KVOA) - A special air show will be taking place at Davis Monthan Air Force Base this March.

Davis Monthan Air Force Base will be hosting The Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Show on Mar. 25-26, 2023.

This event is a free event that is meant to display the pride, precision, and professionalism that the U.S. Air Force represents and provide the community an opportunity to interact with Airmen responsible for executing Davis-Monthan’s rescue and attack missions, supporting six combatant commanders around the globe every day. 

This show will feature The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team and the F-35A Lighting II Demonstration Team. 

 For more information about performers and static displays, visit dmfss.com/airshow or dm.af.mil/airshow.

 

