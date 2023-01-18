Davis-Monthan to Hold Airshow this March

TUCSON (KVOA) - A special air show will be taking place at Davis Monthan Air Force Base this March.
Davis Monthan Air Force Base will be hosting The Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Show on Mar. 25-26, 2023.
This event is a free event that is meant to display the pride, precision, and professionalism that the U.S. Air Force represents and provide the community an opportunity to interact with Airmen responsible for executing Davis-Monthan’s rescue and attack missions, supporting six combatant commanders around the globe every day.
This show will feature The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds,” the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team and the F-35A Lighting II Demonstration Team.
For more information about performers and static displays, visit dmfss.com/airshow or dm.af.mil/airshow.