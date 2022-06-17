Contreras Fire grows to 17,646 acres, threatening Kitt Peak National Observatory

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Contreras Fire burning southwest of Tucson has reached the Kitt Peak National Observatory, officials confirmed Friday morning.
The Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team said the fire began moving up the slope around 2 a.m. Friday. Officials said there was no word on if the observatory was damaged.
As a precaution, the community of Pan Tak was evacuated. The fire has not reached the community as of Friday morning.
The lightning-caused wildfire sparked last Saturday in the Baboquivari Mountains, 20 miles east of Sells and has burned 17,646 acres.
Firefighters say seven fire crews, 11 engines, and 5 helicopters are helping to fight the fire.
State Route 386 remains closed.
